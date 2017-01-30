Obamacare repeal would not be a disaster

Source: USA Today

by Sally C Pipes

"From #MakeAmericaSickAgain (Senator Charles E. Schumer's [D-NY] latest catchphrase) to #CoverageMatters, Twitter hashtags have emerged as the rhetorical weapon of choice for defenders of Obamacare. One of the latest is #the27percent, supposedly the share of Americans under the age of 65 with pre-existing conditions who are at risk of losing coverage if Obamacare is repealed, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But the 140-character version of Obamacare's story leaves out a lot — including the truth. The overwhelming majority of 'the 27%' are in no danger of losing coverage after Obamacare is repealed and replaced. In fact, a straightforward reading of the data reveals that the pre-existing condition crisis used to sell Obamacare to voters never actually existed." (01/28/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/27/obamacare-repeal-schumer-social-media-kaiser-column/96930184