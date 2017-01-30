Labor Secretary nominee hit with 33 labor violation charges

Source: Our Future

by Dave Johnson

"Andy Puzder, CEO of fast-food giant CKE Restaurants (Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr), is President Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Labor. As one more Ayn Rand devotee nominated to Trump’s cabinet, his mission is clear: to spearhead Trump’s War on Workers. December’s post, Trump Labor Secretary Nominee Sees People As Throw-Away Commodities, explains the many ways this is a dangerous, anti-worker nominee: 'The mission of the Department is "To foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights." Andy Puzder is against raising the minimum wage. He opposes the new overtime rule requiring companies to pay overtime to employees making less than $47,476 per year when they work more than 40 hours. Puzder even opposes meal and rest breaks for workers.'" (01/28/17)

