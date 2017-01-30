Canada to offer temporary residency to travelers stranded by US regime

Source: Reuters

"Canada will offer temporary residency to any travelers stranded by U.S. President Donald Trump's orders temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries, a senior official said on Sunday. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told a news conference he did not know how many people might be eligible but said only a small number of passengers trying to fly to the United States from Canada had been denied boarding. Trump's abrupt decision on Friday, which also affects refugees, left people around the world uncertain of whether they would be allowed to enter the United States. 'Let me assure those who may be stranded in Canada that I will use my authority as minister to provide them with temporary residency if they need it, as we have done so in the past,' Hussen said." (01/29/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-canada-idUSKBN15D16A