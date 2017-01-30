NFL players propose changes to league’s marijuana policy

Source: Smell the Truth

"Leaders representing all of the National Football League’s players are proposing changes to one of the most strict marijuana policies in professional sports. The NFL Players Association is set to present a proposal to the union’s board of player representatives asking for a 'less punitive' approach in dealing with players who use marijuana, reports the Washington Post‘s Mark Maske. The Players Union’s executive director, DeMaurice Smith, says that the issue isn’t about recreational use, but rather punishing players for using a potential treatment for several health disorders." (01/27/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/01/27/nfl-players-propose-changes-to-leagues-marijuana-policy