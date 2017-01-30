FL: Trayvon Martin's parents, five years after his shooting, weigh political bids

Source: USA Today

"Trayvon Martin's parents aren't convinced much progress has been made on racial justice since the Florida teenager was killed five years ago in a shooting that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, but they say at least his death reignited a national conversation about it. Now they fear President Trump will reverse whatever has been accomplished. Both are considering running for political office to 'be part of the change' they say the nation needs." (01/29/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/29/trayvon-martins-parents-five-years-after-his-shooting-weigh-political-bids-trump-race-justice/97185846