The benefactor

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Consider an extraordinarily wealthy modern American – someone’s whose net worth is multiple billions of dollars. Call this person Smith. … Suppose that in 2016 Smith's personal income is $400 million. That is, Smith's productive efforts generated a net increase in wealth in society of $400 million — as expressed though, and as measured by, the voluntary choices of the input suppliers and the consumers with whom Smith dealt in 2016. Smith's efforts caused in 2016 the total value of the wealth in society to rise by $400 million more than it would have risen had Smith relaxed for all of 2016 on a beach sipping cocktails and doing crossword puzzles. Now ask: what did Smith likely do with this $400 million addition to his already-large fortune?" (01/29/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/42127.html