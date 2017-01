Source: Free Talk Live

"Customs Agents Ignoring Court Ruling Halting Travel Ban :: Trump Speaks Out on Court Decision :: California to Stop Funding Federal Govt? :: CA Losing 16 Billion Yearly to Federal Govt :: Building the Wall :: Underground Shelters vs Treehouses :: New Mexico Economy and Radioactive Waste :: Calling Senators :: Exports and Imports :: Bitcoin :: Ridley Reports from Colorado :: NH Liberty Scene." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/29/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-29