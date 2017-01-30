Canada: Six dead, eight injured in Quebec City mosque attack

Source: Washington Post

"Gunmen attacked a suburban Quebec City mosque as worshipers were finishing their prayers Sunday night, killing six and wounding at least eight. While mosques in Canada and the U.S. have been the targets of numerous acts of vandalism and other hate crimes in the past few years, the Quebec City attack appears to be the first mass shooting at an Islamic house of worship in North America. Government officials wasted no time calling it an act of terrorism. A spokeswoman for the Surete du Quebec, the Quebec provincial police, said that two suspects had been arrested who remained unidentified." (01/30/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/01/29/multiple-people-reported-shot-by-gunmen-at-quebec-city-mosque/