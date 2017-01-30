Donetsk People's Republic: Five Ukrainian troops, one DPR troop killed

Source: Yahoo! News

"Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and nine wounded as a result of an offensive by pro-Russian separatists over the weekend, the Ukrainian military said on Monday — the deadliest fighting in [seceded states invaded by Ukraine] since mid-December. The toll included three servicemen whose deaths were reported on Sunday, when Ukraine said it had repelled an attack by rebels in the frontline town of Avdiyivka. The separatists reported heavy shelling of their positions in the area, with one rebel [sic] fighter killed." (01/30/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-says-more-soldiers-killed-deadliest-clashes-weeks-091807251.html