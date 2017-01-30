Asian shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban, US GDP

Source: Reuters

"Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy. European markets were also poised for a sluggish start, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Germany's DAX to start the day 0.3 percent lower, Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to fall 0.5 percent." (01/30/17)

