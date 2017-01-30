US border thugs defy courts on Trump travel ban, congressmen and lawyers say

Source: Guardian [UK]

"Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents defied the orders of federal judges regarding Donald Trump's travel bans on Sunday, according to members of Congress and attorneys who rallied protests around the country in support of detained refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. On Sunday afternoon, four Democratic members of the House of Representatives arrived at Dulles airport in Virginia on word that people had been detained and denied access to lawyers. … Late on Saturday night, federal judges in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts ordered a temporary halt to the president's deportation of people who had arrived in the US with valid visas." (01/29/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/29/customs-border-protection-agents-trump-muslim-country-travel-ban