Calexit 2018? The movement is beginning

Source: Independent Institute

by William Watkins

"Although I have little sympathy for most policies that come out of California, this campaign has many upsides even if it does not achieve independence. The first is to show Americans that Secession is Not a Dirty Word. The U.S. was created by a secessionist movement from the British empire, and it is amazing that the idea of self-determination is held in such low esteem today. What a great educational opportunity for Californians and all Americans to learn about our forgotten and suppressed history. Second, all too often secession is simply associated with the War Between the States and is dismissed as being part and parcel of racism. Secession and state sovereignty, however, are not Southern, states' rights doctrines, but have been appealed to by states from all parts of the Union: Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Wisconsin, and others." (01/29/17)

