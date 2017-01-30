Freedom Feens Radio, 01/30/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Steve Miller-Miller, Jeremy Heisenkitten, and Michael W. Dean listen to the not-so-soothing sounds of the USA Freedom Kids and the heroin level soothing sounds of Nick Cave, Miller-Miller rips Jim Jesus' impression of him, MWD announces that Cash Newmann will soon be available on your chromed robot turd, and there's a segment or two of Kids on Cave. In the second hour, Miller-Miller reports on how the new temporary immigration ban is impacting the NBA, Klanarchyball happens, MWD was called a socialist snowflake by a Molybot, Jeremy has nothing but loathing for Chucky Schumer, and fun with silver." [various formats] (01/30/17)

