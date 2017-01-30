Philippines: Duterte suspends war on drugs

Source: United Press International

"Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered the National Police to suspend the country's war on drugs and to 'cleanse' itself from corruption. The move comes after the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, 53, who was abducted from his home in October during a raid by rogue anti-drug officers and brought to a headquarters of the National Police Quezon City. Jee was strangled and then cremated, Philippine Justice Department officials said. … Since Duterte's war on drugs began when he became president in June, more than 7,000 people have been killed by police and suspected vigilante groups, officials said. Human rights organizations fear the death toll could be higher. Duterte last week apologized for Jee's death — promising to punish those responsible to a maximum sentence. Officials said those responsible for Jee's death pretended he was still alive to collect a $100,000 ransom from his wife." [editor's note: Does anyone believe the war on drugs is any less corrupting in the US? If so, let's talk about that ocean-front real estate I have for sale in Kansas – TLK] (01/30/17)

http://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2017/01/30/Rodrigo-Duterte-suspends-Philippines-war-on-drugs/8691485776172/