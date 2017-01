Source: Libertarian Party

by Lauren Daughterty

"Today and everyday, the Libertarian Party says to our Muslim brothers and sisters, we are with you. We have your back. We'll do our best to speak out and amplify your voice. We hope and pray that a registry is never created. But if one is, we will oppose it vigorously and you can rest assured that many of our members will register themselves in protest." (01/28/17)

