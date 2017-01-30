Google launches fund that could donate $4 million to ACLU, others

Source: Roanoke Times

"Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations. Google has confirmed a USA Today report that it is funding an initial $2 million for the fund that can be matched with up to $2 million in donations from employees. The money will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the U.N. Refugee Agency." (01/30/17)

