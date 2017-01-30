Trump is the perfect president

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Karen Kwiatkowski

"Democrats and Republicans for decades eagerly created a massive currency printing debt-slave funded government, with a massive and terrible foreign policy. They promoted an arrogant self-congratulatory exceptionalism, whether based on lies about how much they cared about human rights (they never did) or how much they cared about liberty (they cannot even spell the word). Every president has served as a co-conspirator against the Republic, either as power addicts or puppets of power addicts who with dedication and commitment chipped and hacked away at the Constitution. The politically active, ignorant government believers in this country have all worked hard to create the very problems of the state with which Trump is now saddled and accused. I celebrate the Trump presidency as a wake-up call for the lying hypocrites who have created the government we now have." (01/30/17)

