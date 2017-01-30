South Korea: Trump assures Hwang that he lied on foreign policy intentions during campaign

Source: Newsweek

"The United States has an 'ironclad' commitment to protect South Korea in the face of increased posturing regarding nuclear weapons by North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump told the acting South Korean leader in a phone call Sunday. Trump spoke with South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to the East Asian country Thursday, the latter's first official trip abroad since taking office, according to a White House statement. During his presidential campaign, Trump had suggested that he could withdraw tens of thousands of American troops from South Korea unless the country paid more for them." (01/30/17)

