Trump is wrong: Sanctuary cities are necessary and just

Source: The Libertarian Republic

by Josh Guckert

"Recently, President Trump signed an executive order attempting to pull funding from so-called sanctuary cities which protect immigrants from deportation. Although libertarians of course wish for federal funding to be withheld from all areas of life, this suspect targeting is not to be celebrated as some expansion of liberty. While these areas are portrayed by some on the right as dystopian safe harbors for felons, this is far from the truth. Furthermore, the localities' decisions to not enforce federal immigration laws are consistent with the Tenth Amendment, thus allowing government at the most local levels to make the most important decisions." (01/28/17)

http://thelibertarianrepublic.com/sanctuary-cities-bogeyman-trump/