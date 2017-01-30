Germany: "Consumer association" files frivolous lawsuit vs. WhatsApp

Source: Bloomberg

"A German consumer group sued Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp in a Berlin court over clauses that allow the messaging service to collect and transfer user data between the platforms. The suit is challenging the privacy terms WhatsApp changed in August, which allow for transferring some data to Facebook's social network, VZBV said in a statement on Monday. Each consumer must be able to decide on his own which personal data is revealed and how it is used, the group said." [editor's note: Each consumer CAN make those decisions — by deciding to run, or not run, WhatsApp. No frivolous litigation required – TLK] (01/30/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-30/whatsapp-sued-by-german-consumer-association-over-data-policy-iyk1690m