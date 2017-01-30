Conservatives and neo-liberals must not get into bed with fascism

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Emile Yusupoff

"The likely results of Trumponomics will be institutionalised rent-seeking and a capricious cronyist policy of picking winners based on the President's whims. Multi-national companies are investing in preparations for the fall-out from possible Twitter attacks by Trump. Uncompetitive companies and sectors will be protected, subsidised, and given preferential treatment in a hare-brained attempt to reduce the current account deficit and achieve 'national self-sufficiency,' which is neither possible nor desirable. There is an existing term for economically illiterate, authoritarian, and ethno-nationalist governments that trample over the rule of law and value instinct and strength over rationality and co-operation." (01/30/17)

