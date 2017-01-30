The case for impeachment: Donald Trump's Islamophobia and the threat to the Constitution

Source: CounterPunch

by Anthony DiMaggio

"The ink on Donald Trump's executive order barring Muslim immigrants from the U.S. is barely dry, but that's all the more reason to begin calling for his impeachment. If it only took a week for him to issue a blanket ban on immigrants, how much damage he can do to civil liberties and the Constitution over the next few months or year?" (01/30/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/30/the-case-for-impeachment-donald-trumps-islamophobia-and-the-threat-to-the-constitution-2/