Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat named African Union chief

"Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat was named Monday as the new AU Commission chairperson, beating four others to succeed South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, diplomats told AFP. Several delegates leaving the election hall confirmed the win, while grinning Chadian delegates hugged each other in celebration. … The 56-year-old former prime minister has been at the forefront of the fight against Islamists in Nigeria, Mali and the Sahel and has promised 'development and security' will be top of his agenda as chief of the continental bloc." (01/30/17)

