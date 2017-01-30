Spare us the theatrics

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"After fifteen years of rampaging throughout the world, that the US is now retreating to Fortress America comes as a shock only to the clueless. That this is being done with the crudity we have come to expect from Trump — green card holders were handcuffed at the airports, and immigration officials told the hapless detainees to complain to the President — is likewise not surprising. Someone who has been a resident of the United States for years, albeit not a citizen, being treated in this manner is an outrage — but what else has the history of the post-9/11 been but one outrage after another? (The inclusion of green card holders is now being walked back by the White House.) And as for those who are now gathering at airports with placards denouncing Trump — where were they when the countries on the no-go list were being bombed by their hero, Obama?" (01/30/17)

