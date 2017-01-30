Source: Empire Burlesque

by Chris Floyd

"Trump keeps another campaign promise. During the race for the presidency, Donald Trump said he would 'go after the families' of terrorists. On Sunday, his 10th day in office, he did just that: he killed 8-year-old Nawaar al-Awlaki, the daughter of US citizen Anwar al-Awlaki, an accused al Qaeda operative killed by Barack Obama in 2011. (Obama later killed al-Awlaki's teenage son, Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, in what the US called a 'mistaken' drone strike on an open-air cafe. Abdulrahman was not even alleged to have any connection to terrorism.)" (01/30/17)

http://www.chris-floyd.com/home/articles/bloodsport-trump-carries-on-presidential-tradition-notches-first-child-murder-30012017.html