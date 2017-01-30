Russia: Regime grounds Proton-M rockets over crash

Source: Deutsche Welle

"Authorities in Russia ordered Proton-M engines to be checked after reports that workers replaced some components with shoddy parts during construction. The wrongdoers would be 'harshly punished,' officials have said. The rockets would be grounded for some three-and-a-half months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday, while visiting the Voronezh plant that supplies engines for Proton-M systems. The move comes after the results of a thorough checkup followed a failed launch in December. The failure was caused by a breakup of the third-stage engine, an official commission reported, adding that an 'assembly fault' was among possible causes." (01/28/17)

