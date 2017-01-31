Source: The American Conservative

by Philip Giraldi

"Blocking the entry of people by nationality, even if they have satisfied all normal requirements for visa issuance, might well be illegal under current immigration law, and the executive order is currently being challenged in the courts. And some are also noting that if it truly were a question of national security based on discernible facts, Saudis and Pakistanis would be blocked and subject to intensive secondary review for visa issuance, not Iranians or Sudanese. And what about the omission of Afghanistan, where numerous Americans have been killed by Afghans, though admittedly there have been no attacks generated against the United States itself? And the executive order truly lacked any touch of common decency, which might have been considered without weakening its intent." (01/30/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/blocking-terrorists-or-not/