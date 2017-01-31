US regime, "intellectual property" monopolists, shut down automated threat system

Source: ZDNet

"The Center for Copyright Information (CCI) has announced that the United States Copyright Alert System (CAS), designed to combat online piracy, has been abandoned by its members after a four-year run. The CAS was run by the CCI and involved voluntary participation by five ISPs — AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and Cablevision — which all agreed to send users a warning notice when requested by copyright owners represented by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) or the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)." (01/30/17)

http://www.zdnet.com/article/copyright-infringing-alert-system-abandoned-in-us/