Depolorable distrust?

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"The United States is no longer a 'full-fledged democracy.' According to a New York Post story, our union is, instead, a 'flawed democracy.' Hmmm. Where to begin? Despite the article's featured photo of President Trump, the downgrading of America's democratic status occurred prior to the billionaire's swearing-in. Technically, of course, the United States is not now nor has ever been a full-fledged (much less a flawed) democracy. We live in a republic … if we can keep it." (01/30/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/30/deplorable-distrust/