If you promote v*ting …

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"There is almost nothing — NOTHING — which should ever be subject to a v*te. Certainly not anything concerning anyone's life, liberty, or property. In other words, nothing that is currently affected by elections. However, as long as you're going to do this, there shouldn't be anyone excluded for any reason. Not when the results can affect their life. That means, if you are going to have v*tes determine anything, you must at least give everyone who lives on your plantation the opportunity to have a say. Yes, that means 'felons,' children, resident foreigners, the terminally stupid … everyone." (01/30/17)

http://blog.kentforliberty.com/2017/01/if-you-promote-vting.html