"America First!" doesn't justify immigration restrictions or protectionism

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Jason Brennan

"[W]hen the state restricts immigration, it uses violence and threats of violence to prevent its own citizens from forming mutually beneficial, voluntary relationships with others. Immigration restrictions are by default presumed an unjust rights violation, unless we have good reasons to impose them. Macedo's kind of argument doesn't do the trick. Macedo's argument 'works' only if presume that protectionist measures do not count as prima facie rights violations. Protectionist policies use coercion not only against foreigners, but also against citizens as well. An immigration restriction does not simply interfere with a would-be immigrant; it also prohibits citizens from hiring her, befriending her, etc." (01/30/17)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/01/america-first-doesnt-justify-immigration-restrictions/