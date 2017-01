Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Richard M Ebeling

"Trump's vision is not that of individual freedom and economic liberty. No, it is the collectivist ideal of restored 'national greatness' for which all Americans should participate and for which all Americans will be made to confirm, if necessary, through the fiscal and regulatory hand of the government." (01/30/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/economic-nationalism-donald-trump/