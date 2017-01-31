Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Sean J Rosenthal

"Donald Trump's ban on people of certain nationalities entering the United States — now buffeted about by court orders, clarifications, and defiance — is a systematic rejection of the principle of Freedom of Movement with no impetus other than unacceptable, widespread cowardice. The September 11 terrorist attacks cannot excuse such a grievous violation of rights. Terrorism is domestically a statistically trivial threat. The countries banned by Trump had little relation to 9/11, and the people denied entry to the United States are just as harmless (if not more so) than the average American. Neither reasons nor sudden trauma justify Trump's actions — only cowardice." (01/30/17)

https://fee.org/articles/banning-refugees-is-cowardice-not-vigilance/