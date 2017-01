Source: The Hacker News

"Just days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, cyber criminals infected 70 percent of storage devices that record data from feds surveillance cameras in Washington D.C. in a cyber attack. Any guess, What kind of virus could have hit the storage devices? Once again, the culprit is Ransomware, which has become a noxious game of Hackers to get paid effortlessly." (01/30/17)

