Trump: Just the newest leader of an old cult

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

The theory of American government is that the president is the chief executive. Words mean things. The president's job is to implement — to execute — the will of Congress as expressed in legislation. He's not the homeowner. He's the housekeeper. That's the theory. In practice, presidents have, over time, carved out considerable personal power for themselves. Especially since World War Two and especially in the area of foreign policy (for example, Truman's decision to go to war in Korea first and ask Congress for approval second), they've tended to treat Congress as a rubber stamp. Instead of following Congress's lead, they expect Congress to follow theirs. And it's worked." (01/30/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9295