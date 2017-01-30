Ransomware hijacks hotel smart keys to lock guests out of their rooms

Source: The Hacker News

"What's the worst that could happen when a Ransomware hits a Hotel? Recently, hundreds of guests of a luxurious hotel in Austria were locked in or out of their rooms when ransomware hit the hotel's IT system, and the hotel had no choice left except paying the attackers. Today, we are living in a digital age that is creating a digital headache for people and organizations around the world with cyber attacks and data breaches on the rise." (01/28/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/ransomware-hotel-smart-lock.html