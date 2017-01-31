Police arrest five cyber thieves who stole 3.2 million from ATMs using malware

Source: The Hacker News

"Law enforcement authorities from Europe and Russia have arrested five members of an international cyber criminal gang for stealing $3.2 million cash from ATMs using malware. Three of the suspects, Andrejs Peregudovs (41), of Latvia, Niklae Penkov (34) of Moldova, and Mihail Colibaba (30) of Romania, were arrested in Taiwan by the Taiwanese Criminal Investigation Bureau last summer, have already been sentenced to 5 years in prison for their role in a massive ATM heist operation, involving 22 individuals from 6 countries." (01/27/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/atm-hack-malware.html