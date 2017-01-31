Working stiffs stiffed by Nixon, Reagan, and now Trump

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

"How did Nixon and Reagan work out for white working men? Not well. Trump also will not work out well for them, assuming that he isn't impeached before he can cause real damage by trying to run the economy and foreign relations as if he were a petulant hotel manager who puts guests he doesn't like in rooms next to an elevator or ice machine. Let's go back to Nixon to put Trump in historical context." (01/30/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/01/working-stiffs-stiffed-nixon-reagan-now-trump/