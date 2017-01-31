Trump's cruel order and the crisis of reason

Source: spiked

by Brendan O'Neill

"All of us who believe in freedom and reason should oppose President Trump's executive order on Muslim migration. This cruel and sudden stop to all refugee applications and to travel to America by the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries is profoundly illiberal. It is the lowest form of gesture politics: the swipe of a pen intended to demonstrate all-American strength, yet really signalling a stunning disregard for the American spirit of liberty and tradition of providing a home for the repressed of the globe. In the time it took to write 12 poxy letters — Donald J Trump — it threw people's lives into disarray." (01/30/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/trumps-cruel-order-and-the-crisis-of-reason-muslim-ban/