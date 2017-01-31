Limited government as insurance

Source: Econlog

by Bryan Caplan

"Imagine going back in time to January 20, 2009. Obama's Inauguration Day. You're a cheering fan. On that day, an angel appears and makes you this offer: If you give up on Obama's best ideas, none of Trump's worst ideas will happen either. Obamacare will never happen — but neither will Trump's immigration policies. Would you take that deal? I know, it's a galling hypothetical. You want the good stuff without the bad stuff. Why can't that be on the menu? In theory, of course, it could be. But in practice, it wasn't — and never has been." (01/30/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/limited_governm.html