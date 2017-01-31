A better solution than Trump's border wall

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Ron Paul

"​Just one week in office, President Trump is already following through on his pledge to address illegal immigration. His January 25th executive order called for the construction of a wall along the entire length of the US-Mexico border. While he is right to focus on the issue, there are several reasons why his proposed solution will unfortunately not lead us anywhere closer to solving the problem." (01/30/17)

http://www.campaignforliberty.org/better-solution-trumps-border-wall