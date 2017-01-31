Trump's immigration crackdown will backfire

Source: Reason

by Steve Chapman

"Government failures come in two basic forms. The first kind is not achieving the intended result — say job training that leads to no jobs or a Marine recruiting campaign that gets few takers. The second kind is doing damage that wouldn't have been done otherwise. It's roughly the difference between a cigar that fails to light and one that explodes. The immigration measures announced Wednesday by President Donald Trump fall in the latter category. The consequences will mostly be more or less the opposite of what he and his supporters imagine." (01/30/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/01/30/trumps-immigration-crackdown-will-backfi