Trump regime claims Iran has tested a ballistic missile

Source: The Virginian-Pilot

"The White House said Monday it is studying details of an Iranian ballistic missile test. Press secretary Sean Spicer said he did not know the 'exact nature' of the test and expected to have more information later. A defense official said the missile test ended with a 'failed' re-entry into the earth's atmosphere." [editor's note: BS drummed up as an excuse to renege on (or attempt to "renegotiate" the nuclear deal? – TLK] (01/30/17)

