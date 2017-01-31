ME: As marijuana becomes legal, governor seeks funding for rules

Source: Raw Story

"Maine on Monday became the eighth U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana use and the state’s Republican governor called on lawmakers to approve funds to develop rules to oversee retail sales of the drug. The measure was narrowly approved by voters on Nov. 8 to make it legal for adults 21 and over to possess and use marijuana, but did not take effect until Monday. Governor Paul LePage, who opposed legalization, said he would order the state’s Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations to hold off on formulating rules to govern the sale of the drug until the state’s legislature approved new funding. A measure approved by state lawmakers last week delayed the retail sales of the drug until February 2018. 'The executive branch must be provided with the resources necessary to implement this new law,' LePage said in a statement." [editor's note: Implementation is easy — just tell the police to ignore marijuana from now on like they would tomatoes or beans. Problem solved – TLK] (01/30/17)

