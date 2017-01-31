Scientists drawn into politics, defending climate science

Source: Christian Science Monitor

"Facing a possible crackdown on free speech for researchers within government, American scientists appear ready to voice their concerns with an unusual degree of public activism. They’re planning a march, and some are seeking to mobilize their peers to run for office. The sense of rising passion is rare in a community more known for labcoats and data crunching than for holding megaphones or slogan-emblazoned signs. But it comes for a clear-cut reason: They’re hearing a drumbeat of concern about the Trump administration — whether rooted in fearful headlines and Facebook posts or in actual words and actions of the administration itself. And although scientists have spoken out in the past about perceived threats to their profession, some say there’s little precedent for the surge of activism that appears to have begun this week." (01/28/17)

