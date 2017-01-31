Science: The entire universe could be a hologram

Source: USA Today

"Talk about a reality check: The entire universe could be a 'vast and complex hologram,' scientists reported Monday. Also, even more unsettling, what we think of as reality may be just an illusion. 'Imagine that everything you see, feel and hear in three dimensions (and your perception of time) in fact emanates from a flat two-dimensional field,' said study co-author Kostas Skenderis of the U.K.'s University of Southampton. 'The idea is similar to that of ordinary holograms where a three-dimensional image is encoded in a two-dimensional surface, such as in the hologram on a credit card,' Skenderis said. 'However, this time, the entire universe is encoded.'" [editor's note: I'd like some of what they're having – SAT] (01/30/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/sciencefair/2017/01/30/universe-hologram-illusion/97249856