Trump signs executive order on small business regulations

Source: BBC

"President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to cut the number of regulations affecting US businesses. It is just the latest in a flurry of decisions made by President Trump in his first few days in office. He signed the order in front of a group of business people, saying it was aimed at 'cutting regulations massively for small business.' It was the 'biggest such act that our country has ever seen,' he added. Speaking in the Oval Office, he said he wanted to tell small business owners that the 'American dream is back' and that he would 'create an environment for small business,' by ending or limiting existing regulations." (01/30/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/business-38800090