Sessions has hazy memories of supporting cannabis-related death sentences

Source: Smell the Truth

by Oscar Pascual

"Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions has such a storied history of frowning down upon marijuana that he may have forgotten a few major details along the way. When Sessions was asked during his confirmation hearing about his past support for imposing mandatory death sentences on people with two convictions of selling marijuana, he played clueless. 'Well, I’m not sure under what circumstances I said that,' Sessions said to the committee. But according to Stanford University’s John Donohue and Max Schoening, Sessions is either lying or genuinely doesn’t remember a controversial bill he tried to pass while working in Alabama over 20 years ago." (01/30/17)

