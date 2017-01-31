Voting doesn’t have to be winner-take-all

Source: In These Times

by Joel Bleifuss

"Progressives suffered a terrible defeat in November 2016. Thanks, in part, to a flawed candidate with a flawed campaign, all three branches of the federal government are in the hands of the far Right. At a state and local level, the Left has been consistently out-organized by school-privatizers, granny-starvers and water-poisoners. There can be no electoral substitute for the challenging work of organizing grassroots opposition to these reactionary ideologues. But reforming the mechanics of American elections is a necessary, albeit insufficient, element of a left resurgence." [editor's note: Despite the smarmy rhetoric, a good analysis of the issue – SAT] (01/30/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19807/winner-take-all-voting-system-proportional-representation-ranked-choice