The wrecking ball

Source: The American Prospect

by Gershom Gorenberg

"We interrupt this broadcast from America's airports with an economic bulletin: Already, Donald Trump is creating jobs — not by action but simply by his amoral aura, by his projection of chaotic cluelessness, by the mere fact of taking power. OK, the jobs will be offshore: in the West Bank, building new homes in Israeli settlements—and in the process, burying Israeli-Palestinian peace prospects. The simple version of the story is this: Two days after that under-attended inauguration in Washington, the Jerusalem City Council (suddenly liberated from U.S. pressure) gave the go-ahead to build over 560 new homes in Jewish neighborhoods of East Jerusalem. Soon after, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman signed off on 2,500 more homes in the rest of the West Bank." (01/30/17)

http://prospect.org/article/wrecking-ball